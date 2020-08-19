'Good Bones' Cast: All The Burning Questions About The Cast Answered

More than 14 million viewers tuned in for the first season of Good Bones on HGTV. The show is based on home renovation and rakes up millions of viewers weekly, making it HGTV's breakout hit series. The show focusses on Karen Laine and her daughter Mina Starsiak. The latter had launched a home renovation business called Two Chicks and a Hammer back in 2007.

The duo would renovate two-three houses a year back in Indianapolis where they caught HGTV's attention. Now, with a breakout show and a massive fan following, the questions surrounding the show have also emerged on the internet. Read below to know the answers to some of the FAQs about the Good Bones cast.

Good Bones cast - frequently asked questions by fans

Is Tad on Good Bones Karen's son?

Tad is not a blood relative to Karen, however, he grew up closely with her. Tad reportedly lost his mother at a very young age and has considered Karen to be his 'another mom'. Karen is sort of Tad's godmother and the two share a budding relationship with one another. On the other hand, Mina considers Tad to be her half-brother.

Who is Mina from Good Bones married to?

Mina Starsaik is married to Steve Hawk. The couple tied the knot back in 2016 and have been sharing glimpses of their life together on social media and the show Good Bones since then. Steve Hawk is a successful competitive eater, who takes part in various eating challenges across the USA. In his free time, Hawk can be seen involved in his wife's business Two Chicks and a Hammer.

Is Mina from Good Bones pregnant?

Yes. Mina announced it back in March 2020 that she is pregnant with her second child. The baby is due in September. Mina and Steve are already parents to their two-year-old son Jack.

What does Tad Starsiak do?

Tad currently holds the position of Project Manager at Two Chicks and a Hammer. Whenever Tad is not working on any projects for the show, he can be seen taking part in demolitions. Tad first started taking part in demolitions when he was eight years old in order to earn some extra money but ended up liking the activity and still continues to take part.

