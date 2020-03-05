'Mirzapur 3' In The Pipeline After Amazon & Makers Green-light The Project. Details Here

Crime action thriller Mirzapur had a successful run in season one and has another season up for release in the latter half of 2020. Accoridng to multiple media reports, the web series will have a third season as well. Available on Amazon Prime Video, makers of Mirzapur Season 3 at Excel Entertainment have begun the process. The intense drama will continue in Mirzapur Season 3 and once again have a run on the popular OTT platform.

Amazon representatives have shown their consent on the continuity and making of Mirzapur Season 3. A report in the media suggested that Mirzapur makers have come together and begun on the pre-production process. The exact next step has not been outlined, but both Amazon and Excel are on the same page regarding the third season of Mirzapur. Amazon had requested the production to start penning down the episodes of the next season right after the shoot of season two in 2019.

On the other hand, the writers are fine lining the script and giving new twists to the script. The casting directors have called out for auditions as well for Mirzapur characters. Accoridng to reports, new Mirzapur characters are being written, and actors are being auditioned for the same.

Mirzapur is based on the mafia circuit in Purvanchal in Uttar Pradesh. Mirzapur Season 3 will be a continuation of season 2 which will release later this year, encompassing drug abuse, mafia murders, corruption in the administration and many niches. In the last seasons, mafia gangs went head-on and left the story at a cliff. The story and the release dates of the much-awaited third season are still under wraps. Prominent actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma, Ali Faizal, Shweta Tripathi and many others were seen in pivotal characters in Mirzapur. On the announcement of Mirzapur Season 3, fans suggested that out of all the Mirzapur characters Pankaj Tripathi is the essence of the story and should be a part of Mirzapur Season 3.

A flashback at Mirzapur Season 2

