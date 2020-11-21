'Mismatched' Review: Netizens Shower Praises On The Prajakta Koli Starrer Series

Mismatched marks to be Prajakta Koli's big departure from her identity of being a YouTube star. The YouTube sensation has been a prominent face among online content creators and enjoys fan following of millions. However, her first entry in the Netflix space has found itself somewhere in the troubled waters as while fans are enjoying Koli's performance and the overall show, critics have somewhat considered the Mismatched series to be a glass-half-empty. As of now, Mismatched review embargo has been lifted and the series has been dropped on Netflix.

Prajakta Koli's Mismatched reviews

Prajakta Koli's acting performance in the latest series is being lauded by fans who cannot get enough of the YouTube star. With her being a part of the ensemble cast of Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani, fans won't have to wait long enough before they see their favourite star on the screen again. And with Mismatched, which is based on Sandhya Menon's book When Dimple Met Rishi, fan reviews have been majorly positive.

While one fan took to Twitter and wrote - 'Prajakta's acting in Mismatched deserves a lot of appreciation. It was her first acting venture (there's Khayali Pulao too but still). Would love to see more of her acting ventures! We want season 2! #Mismatched'. Another fan wrote - '#Mismatched on @NetflixIndia based on When Rishi met Dimple is a sweet, affable story of young adults trying to make sense of self and love, ambitions. It doesn’t try too hard, making that it’s biggest strength Rohit Saraf & Prajakta Koli r convincing leads, want to see more'. Check out fan reactions below -

#Mismatched

Positives:

- good screenplay, all character are well developed

- lgbtq + disability rep

- prajakta koli's acting as lead — BTS: See You In India! (@_____sal_____) November 20, 2020

Mismatched is a must watch❤

A light,frothy,feel-good teen love Story!

Rohit Saraf's portrayal character of Rishi is quite relatable and Prajakta koli as Dimple is simply mesmerizing!

Both have delivered gripping performances🤩🥳@iamMostlySane you beauty😍😍❤ — Ronit☆♡･ᴗ･♡ (@_mentalbwoy_) November 20, 2020

While fans are busy showering praises on the latest Mismatched series on Netflix, reviewers are not necessarily fond of it. 'Mismatched' IMDB rating currently stands at an average of 6.2 which does not hint at the series being one with critical acclaim. The unresolved ending of the series starring Rohit Saraf, Muskkaan Jaferi and Devyani Shorey has become the talking point among the netizens.

