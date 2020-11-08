Rannvijay Singha Opens Up About His Role As Professor Siddharth Sinha In 'Mismatched'

Mismatched is an upcoming Netflix original series. The forthcoming show will bring YouTuber Prajakta Koli, Sky Is Pink actor Rohit Saraf and Roadies fame Rannvijay Singha together on the streaming platform. The series revolves around a boy who falls in love with a girl, but she is more in love with her dream of coding and developing an app.

About Rannvijay Singha's web series

Rannvijay Singha will be seen playing the role of a professor who tries to inspire a group of teenagers and get them to think beyond conventional ways. Speaking about slipping into the role of a cool professor, Rannvijay told Koimoi, cool and snarky on the outside but a softie inside, Professor Sid (himself) believes in tough love when it comes to his students. Speaking about his role, he further added that his character wants to push students out of their comfort zones so that they can each reach their highest potential.

Sharing his own experience, he said that everyone had at least one teacher like that in their lives, and hence, his role has been inspired by many. He may come across as uncaring, brash, and sarcastic, but his intentions are always helpful and noble. The actor also said that he is excited for audiences to watch this series on the OTT platform and is looking forward if the show can inspire some people to create a brand new app.

Netflix's Mismatched trailer

The OTT platform, Netflix recently dropped Mismatched trailer. The young adult web-show is based on Sandhya Menon’s bestseller When Dimple met Rishi. The show will chronicle the journey of a group of students who meet on campus, each determined to outdo the other. Moreover, the upcoming season is about friendship, rivalry, ambition, and love. The series is helmed by Akarsh Khurana and Nipun Dharmadhikari and written by Gazal Dhaliwal. The show Mismatched is set to stream on the OTT platform from November 20, 2020.

About Netflix's Mismatched Cast

Mismatched has an ensemble cast which includes several young actors. The series stars Rohit Saraf as Rishi Shekhawat and Prajakta Koli as Dimple Ahuja in the lead roles. The series also features Vihaan Samat (Harsh Agarwal), Taaruk Raina (Anmol Malhotra), Devyani Shorey (Namrata Bidasaria), Muskkaan Jaferi (Celina Matthews), Kritika Bharadwaj (Simran Malhotra), and Abhinav Sharma (Krish Katyal) who come together to form a team that is bound to take people on a trip down memory lane, back to their college days. Rannvijay Singha plays Professor Siddharth Sinha and Vidya Malavade portrays Zeenat Karim in the series.

