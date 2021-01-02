'Mismatched' Star Rohit Saraf Opens Up About Losing His Father At 11, Shares His Struggles

Rohit Saraf has wooed the audiences with his performance in Netflix's web series Mismatched. He is currently riding high on the success of his show. Recently, the actor has opened up about his father who passed away when he was very young. He has also shared that it was his father who encouraged him to become an actor. Read ahead to know more.

Also read | Kangana Ranaut Says her Entire Building Has 'one Floor One Flat' After Court Denies Relief

Also read | Kareena Kapoor Questions Anil About Pay Parity In Bollywood, Gets A Befitting Reply

Mismatched's Rohit Saraf opens up about his struggles

In a candid chat with Human of Bombay, Mismatched's Rohit Saraf has revealed that he lost his father when he was 11 years old. He has also added that it was his father who motivated him to be an actor. Rohit further said that his father believed that he would become an actor one day. He also reminisces the times when he would go on short trips with his father and he would keep clicking his pictures of little Rohit throughout the journey.

Rohit Saraf's family includes his mother Ankita Saraf. He has also gotten her mother's name tattooed on his one arms while his father's name, Suresh, on his other. Rohit Saraf's family also includes his brother Ankita Saraf and sisters Swati Agarwal Saraf and Megha Saraf.

Saraf has revealed that after his father passed away, he sent out his photos to casting directors. He was also called in for an audition the very next day. But the project did not come through for unknown reasons. He had moved to Bombay by then and was living alone. Rohit Saraf has also said that when he landed the role in The Sky Is Pink, she motivated him by saying that he has gotten this part because he deserves it.

Rohit made his Bollywood debut with the 2016 movie Dear Zindagi starring opposite Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan. He then went on to star in Hitchki and The Sky Is Pink. Both of these movies were huge commercial successes.

Rohit Saraf's web series Mismatched has been making waves on social media because of its plotline. He has amassed a huge female fan following because of his role as a chocolate boy in the web series. Mismatched's cast includes YouTuber Prajakta Kohli, Ranvijay Singha, Vidya Malavade and Suhasini Mulay among others.

Also read | Tyrese Gibson, Samantha Announce Separation

Also read | Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' Teaser Drops, Fans Reveal Getting 'goosebumps' After Watching It

Image courtesy- @rohitsaraf10 Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.