Kareena Kapoor Questions Anil About Pay Parity In Bollywood, Gets A Befitting Reply

Mommy-to-be Kareena Kapoor's latest celebrity guest on her popular chat show What Women Want was none other than the National Film Award-winning actor Anil Kapoor. In her interaction with Anil on her talk show, Kareena asked the former about his take on pay parity in Bollywood between male and female actors. However, the 64-year-old bowled over his Tashan co-star with his befitting response.

Anil Kapoor leaves Kareena Kapoor speechless on her chat show

Actor Anil Kapoor, along with director Anurag Kashyap, had appeared on Kareena Kapoor Khan's chat show What Women Want Season 3, wherein they spoke about gender equality at work. During her interaction with Anil, Kareena asked him about his take on the persisting wage gap between male and female actors in Bollywood. Sharing an example of Hollywood actors who have taken a stand to associate themselves with projects only when their female co-stars received equal pay, Bebo asked her Bewafaa co-actor whether Bollywood actors should also do the same. However, Anil's response to Kareena Kapoor's salary left the latter in splits.

The Malang actor left Kareena stumped as he instantly responded saying, "You toh took a lot of money from me". However, Kareena replied saying, "See, we are breaking barriers, we are doing that. But like you said, there are still some people". Later, Anil also went on to narrate an incident when the producers called him up during negotiations with Kareena for Veere Di Wedding. Quoting his co-producers, he said, "'Yaar, yeh toh hero se zyada paise maang rahi hai'. Maine bola, 'De do'". The 64-year-old added, "They were calling me when the negotiations were on. I said, 'Bebo jo maangegi, de do'".

Check out their full interview on YouTube below:

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor, who has starred in two Anil Kapoor's movies i.e. Tashan and Bewafaa, will soon be seen sharing the screen space with him yet again in Takht. The period drama's plot is said to be set in the Mughal era and its cast boasts of Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor, alongside Kareena and Anil. The film is expected to hit the big screens in December 2021.

