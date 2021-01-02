Kangana Ranaut Says her Entire Building Has 'one Floor One Flat' After Court Denies Relief

After a civil court in Mumbai dismissed an application filed by Kangana Ranaut last week and observed violation of the sanctioned plan while merging her three flats, the Bollywood actor has hit back at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), denying the charge. She took to Twitter and gave a scathing reply to the civic body and accused it of 'harassing' her. She confirmed that she will move a higher court.

"Fake propaganda by Mahavinashkari government, I haven't joined any flats, whole building is built the same way, one apartment each floor, that's how I purchased it, BMC is only harassing me in the entire building. Will fight in higher court," she wrote.

A civil court had earlier dismissed an application filed by the actor for which the full order has now come out. Judge LS Chavan noted that Ranaut, who owns three flats on the fifth floor of a 16-storey building in Khar, merged them into one. In doing so, she covered the sunk area, duct area, common passage and converted free Floor Space Index (FSI) into the habitable area, the judge observed.

In March 2018, the BMC had issued a notice to Ranaut for alleged unauthorized constructions at her Khar flats. Another notice demanded the restoration of the structure to its original position, warning that otherwise the unauthorized portion would be demolished. Kangana Ranaut had challenged the notice and requested the court to restrain the Mumbai civic body from carrying out the demolition.

Kangana Ranaut's office was demolished in September

On September 9, a portion of Kangana’s home-cum-office of her production house Manikarnika Films at Pali Hill in Bandra was demolished by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation under controversial circumstances. The actor had been on her way from Manali when the drama unfolded after the BMC pasted a 24-hour stop-work notice citing ‘illegal alterations’ and going ahead with the demolition moments before she reached. A legal battle over the matter is ongoing.

