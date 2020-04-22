Check Out The Whopping Net Worth Of The 'Money Heist' Cast; Read

Money Heist is a popular show that can be streamed on Netflix. The series made it to headlines recently as the show was being loved by fans all over the world. The plot of the show follows an unusual group of robbers who attempt to carry out the most perfect robbery in Spanish history where they try to steal 2.4 billion euros from the Royal Mint of Spain. Let us take a look at the cast’s combined net worth.

Read | 'Money Heist' & 'ZNMD' Fans Crack Up Over Spain Connection Between The Two In THIS Post

Money Heist cast's combined net worth

Ursula Corbero's net worth

Ursula Corbero is one of the lead actors in the show and has portrayed the character of Tokio. According to several reports from media portals, the net worth is around $3 million, which is over 22 crores in Indian rupees. She earns money from getting featured in films, brand endorsements and attending events.

Read | Interesting 'Money Heist' Trivia That All Fans Would Love To Know

Alvaro Morte's net worth

Alvaro Morte is the lead cast of the show Money Heist and has played the character of El Professor. He got his breakthrough with his Bella Ciao version and has a huge fan following. The actor is very popular in the entertainment industry and makes money by getting featured in films, series and endorsement of brands. According to reports from various media portals, the net worth of Alvaro Morte is estimated to be around $ 2million, which is around 15 crore INR.

Itziar Ituno's net worth

Itziar Ituno has portrayed the character of Raquel Murillo on the show. She was heavily praised for her performance in the show and has a huge fan following. According to media portals, her net worth is around $ 1 million, which is around Rs. 7.65 crores. The source of income for the actor, as reported by media portals, is by getting featured on-screen and by various brand endorsements.

Miguel Herrán's net worth

The actor portrayed the character of Rio on the show. He enjoys a loyal fanbase. According to media reports, his net worth is $ 1 million as of 2020 which is around 15 crore rupees. Miguel makes money from her acting career and by attending events, as well as brand endorsements.

Jaime Lorente López's net worth

The actor portrays the character of Denver on the show. According to media reports, the actor's net worth is $2.5 Million which is around 10 crores in Indian rupees. The actor has earned money through his acting career and various brand endorsements.

Esther Acebo's net worth

Esther Acebo plays the character of Mónica Gaztambide on the show. She has a huge fan following and has been featured in various other films and series. According to various media portals, the actor's net worth is above $500 thousand which is approximately 3 crores Indian rupees.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Read |'Friends' Reunion: Know The Whopping Net Worth Of Each Cast Member

Read | Money Heist Season 5 | Will Enrique Arce's Arturo Return For The Next Season?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.