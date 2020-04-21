Money Heist Season 5 | Will Enrique Arce's Arturo Return For The Next Season?

The fourth season of Money Heist was a phenomenal success for Netfilx. Fans of the show are already eager for Money Heist Season 5, as the fourth season ended with an intriguing cliffhanger. Several cast members are expected to return for Money Heist Season 5, including Enrique Arce, who played the role of Arturo.

However, many fans were disgusted with the character's actions and wished that he was removed from the show. Despite the fan backlash, Arturo has been part of the show since its first season. If the creators of the show are to be believed, then Arturo might be essential for the show's success and will be returning in Money Heist Season 5.

Will Enrique Arce's character, Arturo, be a part of Money Heist Season 5

Played by Enrique Arce, Arturo is a vile character that fans love to hate. In season four, Arturo was shot in the leg by Manila after he assaulted Amanda. But some fans were so disgusted with him that they demanded his removal from the show. However, Executive producer Jesús Colmenar recently defended Arturo in the Netflix documentary, Money Heist: The Phenomenon.

In the documentary, Jesús Colmenar stated that Arturo represents the meanness within all of us. He added that people could not stand him as they saw their own base passions within him. Executive producer Esther Martinez Lobato said that everything he did was really crazy, risky and surprising, which also made it funny.

Another Executive Producer, Javier Gomez Santander, then stated that fans loved to hate Arturo, as he was the most human character. Santander added that people got mad when they saw him as he pointed out their shame. The creators of the show further imply that Arturo is essential to the show's success. So, it is very likely that he will return in Money Heist Season 5 despite some fans' protests.

