Is Any Couple From Neflix's Dating Show 'Too Hot To Handle' Still Together?

Netflix's yet another dating show titled 'Too Hot To Handle' recently dropped on the streaming platform on April 17, 2020. However, the concept of this dating show is quite different and it manages to stand out from the rest with its novel twist. Despite it being a dating show, all the contestants of Too Hot To Handle, must not get into physical intimacy with each other at all during the show. Netflix describes the show as, “no kissing, no heavy petting, and no self-gratification of any kind.”

Furthermore, if any of the contestants break the rule, a sum amount from their prize money of $100,000 will be deducted. Although the dating show premiered on Netflix recently, its shoot was wrapped up almost a year ago. Therefore, one of the questions that might arise in a lot of viewer's minds is, "Are any of the on-screen couples still together?" Read to know about the only couple who is still together from Netflix's Too Hot To Handle:

Are any of the couples from Too Hot To Handle still together?

The only couple that seems to have benefitted from the show is Francesca Farago and Harry Jowsey. However, by breaking the rules multiple times, the couple could not win the total prize amount of $100,000, but definitely found their love in each other. In the last episode of the show, Harry also confessed that he wished to shift from Australia to Vancouver to be with Francesca. Check out Francesca recent Instagram post with beau Harry which proves they are still together below:

Too Hot To Handle entire cast details:

1) Francesca Farago

Francesca Farago is a 25-year-old a travel influencer, based in Canada who dated the DJ and musician Diplo previously.

2) Harry Jowsey

Before Too Hot To Handle, Harry Jowsey also starred in one of the dating shows in 2018 named Heartbreak Island, which is highly inspired by Love Island. The 21-year-old had also won the show.

3) Rhonda Paul

Rhonda Paul is from Atlanta and the 27-year-old is described as someone who can have whichever boy she wants and will not let anyone get in her way.

4) Sharron Townsend

Sharron Townsend is a New Jersey-based personal trainer and a professional wrestling coach for kids. The 25-year-old was also named Mr. Pennsylvania in 2018.

5) David Birtwistle

David Birtwistle is a London-based chap with a packed resume. The 28-year-old is an ex semi-pro rugby player and also possesses a first-class degree in engineering.

6) Haley Cureton

Harley Cureton is a business student based in Florida. The 20-year-old is quite open about her sexual orientation and identifies her self as bisexual.

7) Matthew Smith

Matthew Smith is a Colorado-based model, who has previously been a contestant of America’s Next Top Model.

8) Kelechi Dyke

Kelechi Dyke is born in Austria but was brought up in the United Kingdom. The 27-year-old is now a London-based senior recruitment consultant.

9) Nicole O'Brien

Nicole O'Brien is a London-based Irish marketing executive who has worked on yachts in Chicago for two years. The 23-year-old has played host to major stars like Kanye West, Jay-Z, and, Justin Bieber.

10) Chloe Veitch

Chole Veitch is 19 years old and is described as being confident with her ability to seduce boys,

11) Bryce Hirschberg

Bryce Hirschberg is a director, actor, and producer who is based in California. The 29-year-old had made a film titled Counterfitters in 2018, which is available on YouTube.

12) Kori Sampson

Kori Sampson is a model and a personal trainer from Plymouth. The 24-year-old has over 124,000 followers on Instagram.

13) Lydia Clyma

The 23-year-old Lydia Clyma has previously appeared in several Television shows including ITV2's Ibiza Weekender and E4's eye-popping candid Sex Clinic.

14) Madison Wyborny

Madison Wyborny is a 20-year-old model from Los Angeles.

