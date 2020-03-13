Latest Promo Of 'Money Heist' Part 4 Reveals Release Date In India; Check It Out

Money Heist is a crime drama series that streams on popular OTT platform Netflix. The Spanish television show gained much popularity over the course of its three-part season. The trailer of the fourth part of Money Heist was released earlier. Now a new poster is out with its release date in India. Read to know more.

Money Heist Part 4 India release date

Netflix India on their official social media handle has revealed a new poster of Money Heist Part 4. It features all the lead cast as they are wearing the iconic red jumpsuit, except the Professor, while extras are wearing the Dali mask. What caught many eyes was Berlin who is present at the very end of the poster.

Berlin who died in the second part has been appearing in flashback. However, it is not confirmed whether he will just be in the flashback or he is still alive. The caption stated that Money Heist Part 4 will stream in India from April 3. Take a look at the poster.

La Casa de Papel 3 or Money Heist part 3 ended on a suspenseful note, which had many fans wondering what's in store for Tokyo and the Professor. The heist at the Bank of Spain is still very much happening and Professor is seen in a black site in the new trailer. There is also a small glimpse of Berlin in the trailer. The part 4 of Money Heist is said to have eight episodes. Check out the trailer.

Money Heist was initially intended to be a limited series with just two parts on Spanish network Antena. However, Netflix acquired the streaming rights and re-cut the series into 22 shorter episodes, as per reports. The first part has 13 episodes, while the second part has nine episodes. Money Heist Part 3 has eight episodes and the upcoming part 4 is also said to have the same number of episodes.

