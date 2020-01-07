'Money Heist' Is Quite Similar To THESE Crime Shows Which You Must Watch

Netflix's La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) is a crime drama full of so many twists and turns that will keep you hooked after just the first episode of the show itself. This Spanish show is about a group of surprisingly charming thieves in Spain was 2018's most popular foreign language TV series, according to Forbes. Hence, if you looking out for some similar Spanish crime shows, check out the list below:

1) Locked Up

Locked Up is a Spanish serial drama television series which was originally titled Vis A Vis which literally means face to face in English. The show is produced by Globomedia, initially for Spanish Network Antena 3 and later on for Fox Spain. It premiered on April 20, 2015, and the story is based on a young woman who is sent to prison.

2) Elite

Elite is a Spanish drama thriller web television series created for Netflix by Carlos Montero and Darío Madrona. The story of the show is based on students at an elite secondary school and their friends. Elite stars an ensemble cast comprising María Pedraza, Itzan Escamilla, Miguel Bernardeau, Miguel Herrán, Jaime Lorente, Álvaro Rico, Arón Piper, Mina El Hammani, Ester Expósito, Omar Ayuso, and Danna Paola. Jorge López, Claudia Salas and Georgina Amorós joined in season 2, and Sergio Mono and Leïti Sène, in season 3.

3) Four Seasons in Havana

Four Seasons in Havana is a four-part 2016 Spanish-language web television series on Netflix. It is based on the Cuban novelist Leonardo Padura Fuentes' books The Havana Quartet. The plot of the show revolves around lieutenant Mario Conde and his partner Sgt. Manolo Palacios as they solve crimes in the heart of Cuba’s capital Havana.

