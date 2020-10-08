Miguel Herran's Cryptic 'Money Heist 5' Post Suggests Rio's Death?

Miguel Herran’s Rio might be seeing an end to his character in the upcoming season of Money Heist. Herran took to his Instagram to share a picture where he is seen in the symbolic ‘Red Jumpsuit’ from the series as he posted a cryptic caption. Check out the post:

Also Read: 'Money Heist 5': Fan Theories Suggest Lisbon Aka Raquel May Betray The Professor

Miguel Herran’s post gets fans curious about Rio’s death

Rio’s character was the main reason behind The Professor’s students getting together in the third season of Money Heist. However, Miguel’s latest post hints that the hacker’s character might be going through a massive change in the upcoming and final season of the widely loved Spanish series. Herran uploaded a selfie from the sets of LCPD 5 as he sported the Red Jumpsuit with the caption “Es mejor que morirse... creo” which translates to “It’s better than dying... I think.”

The caption has raised several questions in the minds of the fans of the show as they are curious if this is a spoiler. Herran’s Rio was introduced as a young hacker in the debut of the series who had helped the mastermind of the heists, The Professor, portrayed by Alvaro Morte, in setting up his den with all the required technical equipment. With Rio’s help, The Professor was able to put up his hide-out and control room.

Also Read: 'Money Heist' 5 Release Date: When Will Money Heist's Last Season Be Released?

Money Heist’s third season began with Rio being arrested by the Panama Police and he is seen being tortured in illegal detention. His arrest was the reason for The Professor to bring together his gang once again for a second heist at the Bank of Spain. The hacker who is seen reuniting with the others inside the bank still suffers from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder from his time in arrest. His PTSD also leads him to break-up with his lover, Tokyo, portrayed by Ursula Corbero.

The fifth season of the series was announced a while ago and the shoots started back on August 18, 2020. As the fans have been sad that the crime thriller is to come to an end, they are also curious about what will happen next. Fans are eager to see the future of the remaining characters, The Professor, Alicia Sierra, Lisbon, and others.

Also Read: 'Money Heist' Season 4 Ending: Here's A Look At What Happened To Characters Of The Show

Also Read: 'Money Heist 5': Tokio And Berlin Back On Sets To Shoot The New Season, See Pics Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.