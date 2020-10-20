Pakistani Money Heist 'remake' Starts Meme Fest; Users Say "robbers Will Be Stuck In Line"

Recently, Pakistani actor Aijaz Aslam took to his social media handle and shared a teaser of his upcoming film, 50 Crores. The teaser had an uncanny resemblance to the popular Netflix series Money Heist which has gained fame all over the world. Though the actor claims that the film is ‘different’ from any other film, netizens flooded social media with their take on the upcoming film and called it 'Pakistani Money Heist' and how Money Heist in Pakistan would be difficult to make.

A teaser of 50 crore

Actor Aijaz Aslam has been sharing pictures and videos to promote his upcoming film, 50 Crore. However, when he shared the teaser lately, online users started calling it a ‘copy’ of popular Spanish series Money Heist. Watch the teaser below.

Netizens flood Twitter with Pakistan's Money Heist remake memes

Netizens took to their social media handles and slammed the makers for making a 'Pakistani Money Heist' and that 50 Crore is a copied version of the Spanish series. While some people mocked the makers for the resemblance of a worldwide popular series, many others joked about how the upcoming film came about. A number of people tweeted that if a Pakistani version of the series is made then what are the possibilities and what would really happen. Take a look at some of the Pakistani Money Heist memes that were shared online:

Money heist Pakistan walay Askari Bank jayengay wo bolaingy ‘Please follow the dress code.’ — Salman Asghar (@ChSalman_Asghar) October 19, 2020

2020 being 2020😂.

Pakistan is making the sasta version of #Moneyheist .

Lacasa de photocopy.Uff! pic.twitter.com/dWpnEERfkP — Orooj Fatima (@UroojFatimaaa) October 19, 2020

Money heist Pakistan walay bank main jayenge wahan pehle Token lekar line mein khara hona parega, Jab number aaega tab Counter Waala Washroom chala jaega — Farhan Ali Jamali (@farhanalijamali) October 19, 2020

Many people mocked about how even the robbers will have to wait in long lines to reach the cash counter and rob the bank. Several other people commented that even if the robbers reach the cash counter, they will be sent to another counter to collect the cash or would be made to show ‘NIC’ papers. Check out some of the tweets below.

Money Heist Pakistan waale bank mein jaane lagen gy lekin guard unhe bahir line mein sab se peechay kharha kar de ga. https://t.co/eSN5mbYVIT — Umair (@MUmairNawaz) October 19, 2020

Money heist Pakistan waly karachi mein bank robbery krny jyengy rasty mein inhy he koi loot lega. — Mubashir (@___mubashir_) October 19, 2020

A number of other people tweeted that the robbers shall be stuck in traffic outside the bank. A user commented that the robbers in Pakistan will reach a bank only to find out that it has no money or server. Check out some of the tweets below.

Money heist Pakistan can never work. They’d be stuck in the traffic outside any bank lol — Jiya. (@jjjjaaayyyyy) October 18, 2020

Money heist pakistan wale ALLIED BANK jyenge or jawab milega

"Abhi paise ni aye baad me aana" — Bunny❤️ (@ashumaddy7) October 19, 2020

Money heist Pakistan walay bank ma jaaen gy aur bank walay kahaen gy SYSTEM DOWN HAI AJ, KAL Aiye GAAA. — Annie (@Palwasha___khan) October 19, 2020

Money heist pakistan walay MCB jaye gy waha pata chalay ga k server down hai😂 pic.twitter.com/hNGKkWnaOK — Ehtesham Zaheer (@ZaheerEhtesham) October 19, 2020

Galaxy Lollywood claims it to be an ad

A media portal, Galaxy Lollywood in an article claimed that 50 Crore is not even a film. The article suggested that it actually is an ad and the uncanny resemblance to the Spanish show is a mere marketing strategy. The website pointed out that despite the movie having 11 celebrities, there is no concrete information about its producers, directors and other crew members.

