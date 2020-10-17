If You Loved 'Money Heist', Here Is Watchlist Of Similar Shows And Movies

Money Heist caught the audiences’ fancy with its thrill and heist drama. It was one of the most-watched shows on Netflix. Money Heist plot revolves around a group of people who are recruited by a mysterious character called Professor. They plan to carry out two heists, one at two well-guarded banks of Spain. How they manage to get in the bank, surrounded by police and other security forces, yet succeed in their heist, is something one will have to watch the series for. If one loved Money Heist, here is a list of other shows and movies with a similar storyline.

Here are similar shows like Money Heist

1. Ocean’s movie series

Ocean’s movie series is one of the best heist movies ever made. These movies revolve around a group of people who carry out smooth heists at the MET gala, Las Vegas casinos and at many other such public places in each of the movies. The movies are available for streaming on Netflix.

2. Now You See Me movie series

This movie series revolves around a group of people who are expert magicians. With various of their magic tricks and illusion tricks, they fool people and conduct heists. The movie is available for streaming on Netflix.

3. Mission Impossible movie series

This Tom Cruise starrer is a treat for fans who like action, thrill and an exciting storyline. There are six parts to the movie and each movie has something different to offer. All the parts are available for streaming on Netflix.

4. Prison Break

The story of Prison Break revolves around two brothers, one of whom is sentenced to life death for a crime he had not committed. The other break hatches a plan to help his brother break out of the prison and prove his innocence. The series has six seasons so far. It is available for streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar and has an IMDB rating of 8.3.

5. Ozark

This is one of most acclaimed crime-drama series. It is based on a money-laundering scam gone wrong and how it affects the family involved. Backstabbing and a building climax are what is in store for the viewers of Ozark. The show four seasons so far, with a fifth one that is underway. The series is available on Netflix and has an IMDB rating of 8.4.

6. Inception

Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, this Christopher Nolan masterpiece was one of the highest-grossing movies at the box office in 2010. The movie revolves around the heist of thoughts and dreams inside the mind which causes unforeseeable consequences which further lead to an unpredictable climax. The movie is available on Amazon Prime Video and has an IMDB rating of 8.8.

7. Dirty Money

This series brings to the screen the real-life events of corporate greed and corruption. This isn’t a fictional show but tells the audience what the reality is. The series has two seasons so far. It is available for streaming on Netflix and has an IMDB rating of 8.1.

8. Catch Me If You Can

Catch Me If You Can is a crime-drama film which released in 2002. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hanks in titular roles, the movie revolves around a teenage boy who manages to amass con-money worth millions. The movie is available for streaming on Netflix and has an IMDB rating of 8.1.

