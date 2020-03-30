'Money Heist' Season 4 Release Date Postponed Due To Global Outbreak Of COVID-19?

Popular Spanish Netflix drama La Casa De Papel, also known as Money Heist, is all set to release its fourth season this April. While it was confirmed that the Money Heist season 4 was expected to release on April 3, 2020, reports claim that Money Heist Season 4 release date might has been pushed back. Although there has been no confirmation from Netflix or the makers of the show, the speculations are being made. Reports claim that the reason behind the delay might be because of the global outbreak of coronavirus.

The story of Money Heist revolves around a group of unique robbers named after different cities of the globe. The robbers plan the greatest robbery in the history of Spain under the guidance of The Professor. In the last season, a character name Nairobi is seen getting shot. While no one knows if she survives the incident, fans are eager to see what happens next.

It has been reported that Money Heist was earlier a limited series, which was only supposed to have two seasons. However, after Netflix took over, the show was expanded to another season. Money Heist went on to become of the most critically acclaimed show. According to reports, in 2018, Money Heist became one of the most-watched series on Netflix.

The trailer of Money Heist season 4

The initial 15 episodes of the show- Money Heist were aired on a Spanish network in 2015. However, the show received global recognition after the global viewing rights of the show were acquired by Netflix in 2017. Money Heist is created by Álex Pina. Money Heist casts Úrsula Corberó, Itziar Ituño, Álvaro Morte, Paco Tous, Pedro Alonso, Alba Flores, Miguel Herrán, Jaime Lorente and Esther Acebo amongst others.

