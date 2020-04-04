'Money Heist' Season 4 Spoilers & Reason Why Tokyo And Rio Split | Know Here

Money Heist Season 4 trailer has left the fans curious for more. As the series has amped up the game in season 3, the makers have successfully maintained the show’s temp similar in season 3. With Nairobi’s death hanging on the line, it was seen for the first time ever that 'The Professor' does not have an answer to the heist’s unprecedented turns. With the lead characters up against an army of law enforcers, the Spanish language show’s trailer left fans wanting for more. Well, if you have to maintain the suspense and only catching up the previous seasons, here are Money Heist season 4 spoilers-

Also Read | Money Heist Season 4 Review: The Professor Seems Out Of Shape In This Season Of The Show

Money Heist season 4 spoilers

For anyone who has not watched the Money Heist’s earlier seasons, it is suggested to catch up on the show to best understand season four The most-watched Netflix show (as per reports) will drive you to a cliff and leave you hanging when the ‘chaos begins’. Further, the possible death of Nairobi will leave you crestfallen. The group decides on a bargain as 'The professor' is confused for the very first time while robbing bounties of gold from Spain’s Central bank. The much-co-ordinated robbers turn against each other as well, while deciding on some life and death moments.

Also Read | Money Heist Season 4 Spoilers Alert: What Disease Does Berlin Have?

Why did Rio break up with Tokyo?

In Money Heist season 3, Tokyo essayed by Ursula Corbero and Rio essayed by Miguel Herran, are spending some time together in their favourite place. However, since Rio is caught by Panama officials, Tokyo made it a point to unite the group for another grand heist. Towards the finale of season 3, Tokyo and Rio are reunited after they exchange some hostages for Rio. Tokyo and Rio only embrace each other for a moment and break-up. There was no hope for Tokyo and Rio as she believes that they have no life ahead and only enjoyed moments in the past. Tokyo also reveals that she cheated on him with Denver and he seems upset. Rio couldn’t believe the fact. This is why Tokyo and Rio separated.

Also Read | Money Heist Season 4 Spoilers: Does Gandia Die In Season 4?

Do Tokyo and Rio stay together in Money Heist Season 4?

Rio sees no future with Tokyo after what she has done. On the other hand, Tokyo is torn between Denver and Rio. There are slight chances that the two will reunite in the Money Heist season 4.

Also Read | Will There Be A Season 5 Of 'Money Heist'? Find Out The Answer Here

Watch the nerve-wracking season 4 trailer which has made fans more curious about what the season has to bring this time

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.