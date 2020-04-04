'Money Heist' Season 4 Spoilers: Does Gandia Die In Season 4?

La casa de papel or Money Heist is one of the best shows out there on Netflix. Recently, the fourth season of the show was aired on Netflix and fans took no time to binge-watch it in a day's time. There are some major spoilers ahead, so in case you have not watched the Money Heist season 4, you should stop reading and go watch the show. Read on to know more about the two major deaths that took place in the show:

Money Heist season 4 spoilers and death prediction

Fans of the heist crime drama show Money Heist got the fourth season of the show on April 3, 2020, as it was aired on Netflix. The last season concluded with The Professor falling in his own trap, which leads to an all-out war. Now, in the fourth season, fans witnessed a new villain and his ruthlessness is second to none. He is strong and merciless and holds a very important position in the story. In the eighth episode of the show, fans get to see that he is engaged in a fight with Bogota, the metallurgy expert, who wants to rob the Bank of Spain.

Gandia is defeated in the fight but it leads to several questions like does Gandia die in season 4? Does Gandia die in Money Heist is a question that is haunting the fans since the Money Heist season 4 premiere. The answer is uncertain. The makers of the show did not clarify if Gandia died in the fight or was just left unconscious. But theories are that he has not died yet and will be soon standing tall to complete what he has started.

