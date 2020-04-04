Will There Be A Season 5 Of 'Money Heist'? Find Out The Answer Here

Money Heist, aka, La Casa de Papel, is a Spanish crime drama that needs no introduction. The show started with a plan of being a two-part limited series. Money Heist received a decent opening on Antena 3 but received international acclamation since its release on Netflix in 2017. The audience and the critics have praised the fast-paced narrative, following around a professor and his gang, and their interpersonal relationships, excelling performances, and unpredictable twists.

The first three seasons of the show have made their way to the list of the most-watched shows on Netflix. After watching the fourth season of the show, fans are wondering will there be a season 5 of Money Heist. Read ahead to know-

Will there be a season 5 of Money Heist?

The fourth season of Money Heist premiered on April 3, 2020, on Netflix. The season consisted of eight-episode, having the runtime of 45 minutes each. The season was followed by the release of a documentary, Money Heist: The Phenomenon, that features the crewmembers and the cast of the show.

As far as season five is concerned, reports suggest that there will, in fact, be a season five of Money Heist. It is also reported by several Spanish entertainment portals that Netflix is in talks with the creators of Money Heist for the fifth season, but nothing is confirmed yet. If everything works out as planned and the show gets renewed, the season is expected to release on Netflix, sometime in mid-2021.

The season four ends with the professor’s fate being uncertain and left hanging. As Toyko is serving as the narrator, the audience deduced that she’ll possibly be the only one to make it out alive of this heist. If it is true, then does it mean the end for the Professor? To answer all these questions, season five is definitely needed. Also, because of the universal success of the show, and the season four being left with an open ending, it is safe to assume that the network will renew the show for another season.

