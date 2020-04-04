'Money Heist' Season 4 Spoilers: Meet Manila Aka Rehen, The Newest Member Of The Team

The Spanish television crime series, Money Heist served as a major quarantine saviour to many people during the current COVID-19 lockdown as the new season of the show was premiered recently on Netflix. Money Heist Season 4 has already taken the top spot at Netflix’s most-watched shows.

Money Heist Season 4 has a perfect balance of action, romance, and suspense that has got the audience glued to their seats. This season starts with utter total chaos in the characters' lives as well as the plot. Keep a check for Money Heist Season 4 spoilers ahead.

Who is Manila in Money Heist Season 4?

In the Money Heist series, every character is given an alias to use rather than their real name. Same goes with Manila, who is actually Rehen. She is first introduced in the first episode of the fourth season. She is referred to as Manila which is in the Philippines.

Manila in Money Heist would be a person who the professor trusts and he would allow her to join the team in the middle of a new heist. However, this isn’t the first time she has appeared in Money Heist. Manila is a secret member of the gang who was working as an undercover as one of the hostages inside the Bank of Spain. She is also somehow related to Denver and his father Moscow. Manila's character is played by Belén Cuesta, the new addition to the Money Heist Season 4 cast.

More about Money Heist season 4

Money Heist was left on a massive cliffhanger as the robbers started shooting at the police before barricading themselves in the Royal Bank of Spain. In the third series, Nairobi was shot and the future was pretty dim for one member of the team. Rio negotiated with the team and was back on-board, however, he ended things with Tokyo after he found what happened between her and Denver.

The fourth series of Money Heist starts right where the third series finished, with the majority of the team locked inside the bank. The professor (Álvaro Morte) and Raquel (Itziar Ituño) are now together and were drawn back into doing another heist in a bid to rescue Rio.

