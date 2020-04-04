Who Is Lisbon In 'Money Heist'? Know Why Raquel Murillo Is Helping The Police In Season 4

The global OTT platform Netflix recently dropped the fourth season of its non-English series Money Heist or La Casa de Papel. Money Heist is a Spanish crime-drama series that unfolds the story of a professor, who is bringing together a bunch of other career criminals who dress up in red jumpsuits and a Salvador Dali mask to rob the Royal Mint of Spain. In the recently dropped season, Lisbon has marked her comeback. (*Spoiler alert for Money Heist Season 4*)

Who is Lisbon in Money Heist?

The character of Raquel Murillo, an inspector of the National Police Corps in season 1 and 2 comes back with a new name in season 3, which is Lisbon. The opening few episodes of the new installment focus heavily on the character of Lisbon. While in the previous season, Lisbon joined hands with Professor, in season 4 she will go back to work for the police, where she originally started in the series, in order to combat the criminal gang she was once a part of. If Lisbon fails, she has to go to jail for 30 years.

In the last season, Profesor assumed that Lisbon has been shot by the police as she was on the verge of being executed by them. Later, in the last episode, it was revealed that she is alive and in custody. Meanwhile, Tokyo was narrating that the Professor had fallen for his own trap. And the season ended with Tokyo saying that 'the war had begun'.

Money Heist - Recap

In season 3, Professor’s gang entered the Bank of Spain as it was Berlin’s dream heist plan. Another reason why the gang conducted this heist was to rescue Rio. On the other side, the police’s actions led to a lot of mess and in the end, Professor’s plans failed and he was surrounded by threats.

Money Heist Season 4 cast

Actors to play the lead in Money Heist season 4:

Ursula Corbero returns as narrator Silene Oliveira (Tokyo)

Itziar Ituno as Raquel Murillo (Lisbon),

Alvaro Morte as Salvador Martin (The Professor)

Jaime Lorente as Daniel Ramos (Denver)

Darko Peric as Yashin Dasayev (Helsinki)

Pedro Alonso as Andres de Fonollosa (Berlin)

Miguel Herran as Anibal Cortes (Rio)

Esther Acebo as Monica Gaztambide (Stockholm)

Mario de la Rosa as Suarez

