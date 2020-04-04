'Money Heist' Season 4 Ending Explained; What Will Be The Outcome For The Professor?

The Money Heist Season 4 ending left viewers with many burning questions. To help better understand what happened towards the end, here is Money Heist season 4 ending explained. Money Heist Season 4 ending has already sparked a debate on Twitter and other social media platforms for a possible season 5 to know the outcome for various characters.

Money Heist Season 4 ending explained

Also Read | 'Asur' Series Review: A Spellbinding Combination Of Spirituality & Violence

Things take a drastic turn when the Professor meets with Sierra who is quite different from Raquel. Sierra hates the Professor a lot and has nothing on the line to lose. She points a gun at him and prepares to shoot. The Professor is caught up in grave danger as the team is miles away and he has no one to rescue him.

Fans were shocked and were eager to know the possible outcome. Days ago, it was deduced by a Reddit thread that perhaps the Professor may lose his life, as Tokio becomes the only one to survive.

Also Read | Money Heist Season 5 Theories On Reddit Suggest That Tokio Will Be The Only Survivor

A theory on Reddit suggested earlier that Tokio narrates the whole story which may act as a clue that she is the only one who survives. Many entertainment portals and news portals have put forth their opinions assuming that this may be the end of the Professor and that Season 5 of the show will begin with the Professor’s death.

According to some fans, the Professor may manage to strike up a deal with Sierra. However, another set of fans argued that Sierra does not seem like a person who can be bribed at such a pivotal point.

Also Read | Money Heist Season summary: Fans Excited About New Season Of The Much-awaited Show

Some users assume that perhaps the team will come with a way to rescue the Professor. The Professor is known to conjure plans to help rescue people from their mistakes but barely notices his own faults. Hence, this entire scenario came as a surprise to him. The only thing that might turn the Professor's fate is Sierra delivering her child.

The Professor may not attack Sierra for two reasons, the first being the fact that she has a gun, and second, he isn’t that bad to attack a pregnant person. However, Sierra looks like she is close enough, and is determined to end the Professor’s life. However, some fans assume that the Professor might have to deliver a baby to save his life.

Also Read | Money Heist Season Summary: The Professor Seems Out Of Shape In This Season Of The Show

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.