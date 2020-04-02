Money Heist Season 4 Theories On Reddit Suggest That Tokio Will Be The Only Survivor

The season 4 for Netflix’s popular show La Casa De Papel or Money Heist is coming soon and fans cannot wait for the new season. The show's fans on Reddit have been speculating about the show and characters. Since season three of the show finished off on a cliff hanger, fans on the social media platform have gone on and suggested that Tokio may just become the only robber to survive.

Money Heist Season 4 theories by Reddit users

A Reddit Money Heist season 4 theory has suggested that Tokio, despite being a not so stable character, may later become the prime factor as to how the show ends. Fans on the Reddit Money Heist Season 4 theories page have noticed that throughout the La Casa De Papel or Money Heist series, Tokio has been the narrator. Tokio even details every cast members' move as she goes about with her narration. The Reddit Money Heist Season 4 theories page asked the question as to why just Tokio was the narrator despite having other characters. One comment from a Reddit user suggested that it may be so because, as according to the user, Tokio will survive at the end. This sparked a huge debate all over social media and fans have now begun to put forth their opinions with this premise in mind.

The show La Casa De Papel or Money Heist revolves around the stories of a group of thieves who are led by a criminal mastermind. The group plots and executes various robberies in two of the largest buildings in Spain. Towards the end of Season 3, the robbers are seen in the midst of a heist at the Bank of Spain. During this heist, Nairobi gets shot while Lisbon is caught by the police. Meanwhile, the Professor is on the run and one of the hostages has escaped successfully. Rio and Denver, on the other hand, are trapped in an elevator with a grenade while Tokio has been captured.

Ok SO while I was having dinner it just randomly occurred to me that Tokyo is the narrator in money heist, why is that?? Imagine what we’re actually listening to is a confession tape after she’s been captured and the only survivor from the group👀 — tanj🌻 (@smollbeantanj) August 21, 2019

Tokyo has been the narrator since the Movie #MoneyHeist begun. What if she's the Only one that survived, What if she's telling her story from a Prison cell.



I'm just saying... Reason am 😉. #MoneyHeist — 🐾 (@DavidsonThe2nd) November 30, 2019

