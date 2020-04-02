The Debate
Money Heist Season 4 Theories On Reddit Suggest That Tokio Will Be The Only Survivor

Web Series

Money Heist Season 4 theories have begun pouring in and one theory from Reddit suggests that Tokio may become the only robber to survive. Read ahead.

Written By Gladwin Menezes | Mumbai | Updated On:
money heist

The season 4 for Netflix’s popular show La Casa De Papel or Money Heist is coming soon and fans cannot wait for the new season. The show's fans on Reddit have been speculating about the show and characters. Since season three of the show finished off on a cliff hanger, fans on the social media platform have gone on and suggested that Tokio may just become the only robber to survive.       

Also Read | Money Heist Season 4 Trailer Makes Fans Theorize That 'Professor' Will Enter The Bank

Money Heist Season 4 theories by Reddit users

Also Read | 'Money Heist season 4 trailer Cast: From Úrsula To Álvaro, Here Is The List Who Will Be A Part Of Season 4

A Reddit Money Heist season 4 theory has suggested that Tokio, despite being a not so stable character, may later become the prime factor as to how the show ends. Fans on the Reddit Money Heist Season 4 theories page have noticed that throughout the La Casa De Papel or Money Heist series, Tokio has been the narrator. Tokio even details every cast members' move as she goes about with her narration. The Reddit Money Heist Season 4 theories page asked the question as to why just Tokio was the narrator despite having other characters. One comment from a Reddit user suggested that it may be so because, as according to the user, Tokio will survive at the end. This sparked a huge debate all over social media and fans have now begun to put forth their opinions with this premise in mind.

 Also Read | Money Heist Season 4 trailer Release Date Postponed Due To Global Outbreak Of COVID-19?

The show La Casa De Papel or Money Heist revolves around the stories of a group of thieves who are led by a criminal mastermind. The group plots and executes various robberies in two of the largest buildings in Spain. Towards the end of Season 3, the robbers are seen in the midst of a heist at the Bank of Spain. During this heist, Nairobi gets shot while Lisbon is caught by the police. Meanwhile, the Professor is on the run and one of the hostages has escaped successfully. Rio and Denver, on the other hand, are trapped in an elevator with a grenade while Tokio has been captured.

Also Read | 'Money Heist' Cast: From Úrsula To Álvaro, Here Is The List Who Will Be A Part Of Season 4

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
