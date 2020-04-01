'Money Heist' Season 4 Trailer Makes Fans Theorize That 'Professor' Will Enter The Bank

The fourth season of Netflix's massively popular show, Money Heist, is all set to make its premiere on April 3, 2020. Money Heist is undoubtedly one of the most beloved heist crime drama shows on Netflix. Fans of the show have already started speculating about the upcoming season and many have come up with new theories based on Money Heist Season 4's trailer. One of the most popular theories, at the moment, is that the most integral character, the Professor will end up joining the heist himself to save the crew.

Fans think that the Professor will sacrifice himself based on the trailer

Above is the official trailer for Money Heist Season 4 that was shared online on YouTube. Many fans started to analyse the trailer after its release. Some have even come up with convincing theories about the possible ending of Money Heist Season 4. According to one of the leading fan theories, the Professor will enter the Bank of Spain during the crew's last heist.

For those unaware, the Professor is the mastermind behind the heists and never enters the danger zone himself. He is the one who coordinates the heist and communicates with the rest of the crew, telling them what to do to get out of any situation. After analysing the trailer, some fans now believe that the Professor will be entering the Bank of Spain himself.

According to the theory, Gandía (José Manuel Poga) will cut off the robbers' communication with the 'guardian angel'. After this, the Professor will enter the Bank of Spain to personally help out his crew. Fans came to this conclusion after the trailer showcased a brief glimpse of someone entering a building.

While the scene is unclear, many fans think that the man is the Professor and the building he is entering is the Bank of Spain. Moreover, many fans also think that it would be a welcome change of formula if the Professor actually entered the bank himself. Fans have also theorised that Nairobi will survive her injuries, as the Money Heist Season 4 trailer showcased her waking up with a start while wearing an oxygen mask on her face.

