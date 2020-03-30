'Money Heist' Cast: From Úrsula To Álvaro, Here Is The List Who Will Be A Part Of Season 4

Money Heist has been one of the most followed series ever since the release of its first season. The show is based on a group of criminals who have a unique way of committing a robbery. What follows is an action drama of the greatest order. Money Heist was created by Alex Pina and also has a talented cast. Have a look at the cast of the show here.

Money Heist cast

Úrsula Corberó as Tokio

Úrsula Corberó is a Spanish actor who is mainly known for her role in Physics and Chemistry as she played the role of Ruth. She plays the role of Tokio in Money Heist, which is one of the leading characters. She will also be a part of the upcoming fourth season.

Álvaro Morte as El Profesor

Álvaro Morte plays the role of Professor in the fan favourite series. He is also the producer of the show Money Heist. He is known for his work in Mirage and Wings, amongst others. His character is also called Sergio Marquina in the current Spanish show.

Itziar Ituño as Raquel Murillo

Itziar Ituño is a Spanish actor who started her career at a young age. She is known for her role in films like Flowers and Igelak. She plays the role of a police negotiator in Money Heist.

Miguel Herrán as Rio

Miguel Herrán is an actor who started his career in Spain. He is known for his work in Nothing in Return and Nomeolvides. He also portrayed the role of Christian in Elite.

Jaime Lorente as Denver

Jaime Lorente is another actor who will also be seen in season 4 of Money Heist. He is known for his work in El Secreto de Puente Viejo. He has also been a part of the Netflix series Elite.

Ester Acebo as Monica Gaztambide

Ester Acebo plays a pivotal role in Money Heist. She portrays the role of Monica Gaztambide. She is from Spain and is known for her role in shows like Los Encantados.

Check out the official trailer of season 4 here.

