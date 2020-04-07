'Money Heist' Season 4 Has A 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' Connect That You Can't Miss; See Here

Recently, Money Heist season 4 recently released on Netflix and fans are going gaga over the latest season. The fans of the show were waiting for Money Heist season 4 for a long time now. The show has received a positive response from fans and critics all over the world. Netflix has left no stone unturned in promoting the show.

Netflix India is known for its strong social media presence. Recently, Netflix India posted a similarity between a scene from Money Heist season 4 and the Bollywood film, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Take a look at it here

Fans of Money Heist season 4 are surprised to see this hilarious similarity between the show and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Some die-hard fans of the show and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai were quick enough to notice this similarity. Netflix India posted the picture with a caption, “Someone pointed out that these two scenes look the same and now we CAN'T unsee it. 🤯”. Here is what the Twitterati had to say about this similarity.

Many users also went on to say that Money Heist season 4 has stolen the original scene for the show. Netflix India recently launched Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to stream on Netflix. The OTT platform surely knows how to keep its audience happy and entertained.

