'Money Heist' & 'ZNMD' Fans Crack Up Over Spain Connection Between The Two In THIS Post

Money Heist is one of the most loved shows all over the world. Netflix recently released the fourth season of Money Heist and it received a huge response from fans all over the world. Indian fans of Money Heist’s fourth season also liked the show and are now hopeful of a possible fifth season. Recently, Netflix India took to its Instagram account to share a post about Money Heist and Bollywood movie Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara also known as ZNMD. Fans of Money Heist and ZNMD were quick enough to voice their opinions on the stark similarities and the Spain connection between the movie and show.

In the post shared by Netflix India, there is a series of pictures, which is a collage of screengrabs from Money Heist and ZNMD. The post shows the Spain connection between the two. Money Heist is a Spanish series about a bank heist and ZNMD is also majorly shot in Spain. The boy gang go to Spain on a thrilling adventurous holiday in ZNMD.

Netflix India put out a witty caption to describe the post. They captioned the post as "Can't spell Spain without pain and we all know both these hurt us at some point." Fans also commented on the post about how they felt about Spain connect between the two and also between the comparison of Hrithik Roshan and Alvaro Morte who plays the character of Professor in the series.

See the post here

A lot of fans were surprised with the Spain connection between the two. Some fans also pointed out that Hrithik Roshan and Alvaro Morte’s Professor look similar. Here is what the fans had to say about the post

