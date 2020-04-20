Nairobi From 'Money Heist' Gives Tokyo A Kiss While Goofing Around; Watch

Money Heist or La Casa de Papel has become one of the most popular shows streaming on Netflix. The latest part 4 started streaming in early April 2020 and got rave reviews from the audiences. In a new video that has emerged on the internet, Alba Flores and Úrsula Corberó aka Nairobi and Tokyo from the series were seen goofing around and sharing kisses. Read to know more.

Nairobi and Tokyo share kisses

Fans might have bid farewell to Nairobi after her death in Money Heist Part 4. But love for, Alba Flores, who played the character Nairobi , has still not subsided on the internet. Nairobi and Tokyo had a special bond throughout Money Heist. Their relation not only stays on-screen but can be seen off-screen too.

In a video shared by a fan page, Úrsula Corberó and Alba Flores are seen trying different filters and having a conversation. Corberó shows her affection and kisses Flores on her cheeks. In return, Flores turns and kisses Corberó on her lips while her eyes are closed, which seem to shock the actress. Check out the video.

It appears that Alba Flores would not be seen in Money Heist Part 5. La Casa de Papel shared a video in which she is seen bidding farewell to the team. In her goodbye speech, Flores poured love for her friends and crew members.

She said “For some people in the team, with some people of the team, it's been many years. I want to thank you all for everything you've taught me. I've grown here as an actress, more than I ever imagined I would and as a person.” [sic]

She mentioned that they are amazing and she hopes to film with them 16,000 times more. Flores concluded by saying that she will miss them.

La Casa de Papel stars Álvaro Morte as the Professor, Úrsula Corberó as Tokyo, Itziar Ituño as Lisbon, Pedro Alonso as Berlin, Miguel Herrán as Rio, Jaime Lorente as Denver, Esther Acebo as Stockholm, Darko Perić as Helsinki, Hovik Keuchkerian as Bogotá, Rodrigo de la Serna as Palermo and Luka Peroš as Marseille. Belén Cuesta as Manila has been introduced. It also features Najwa Nimri as Alicia Sierra, Enrique Arce as Arturo Román and Fernando Cayo as Colonel Luis Tamayo.

