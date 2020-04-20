Maniesh Paul Tries His Hand On The Piano, Plays Bella Ciao From 'Money Heist'; Watch

Several Bollywood celebrities have taken this quarantine time to give time to their hobbies. A lot of celebrities are taking on challenges related to singing, fitness or playing instruments to keep themselves and their fans entertained during the lockdown period.

Recently, Maniesh Paul was involved in such a challenge. Bollywood actor Maniesh Paul completed a challenge in which he is seen playing the tunes of a popular song from the series Money Heist's Bella Ciao on his piano.

Maniesh Paul took to his Instagram to share the video in which he is seen playing the song Bella Ciao from the Netflix series Money Heist. He is seen wearing his athleisure wear as he plays the song on his piano. It seems like Maniesh Paul had plenty of time to brush up on his piano playing skills as he nailed the song Bella Ciao on his piano.

He captioned the video by thanking Raghav Sachar for inspiring him to take up the challenge. He also said that he loved the show Money Heist. He also revealed that he is playing Bella Ciao for the first time. He further mentioned that he will keep learning and improving on his piano playing skills.

Earlier, Ayushmann Khurrana also played the tune of Bella Ciao on his piano. After Ayushmann, Maniesh Paul has rocked the song by his piano playing skills. However, it is difficult to tell who played it better between Ayushmann and Maniesh.

Maniesh Paul’s fans have also liked his piano cover of Bella Ciao. They have showered his post with lots of love in the comments section. Several Bollywood celebrities like Manjari Fadnis, Shamita Shetty, Rohit Roy, Raghav Sachar, etc. have also commented and praised Maniesh Paul for his awesome piano playing skills.

