'Money Heist' Stars Maria Pedraza & Jaime Lorente Clap For Healthcare Workers In Madrid

Money Heist stars Maria Pedraza and Jaime Lorente clapped for healthcare workers. The popular couple from Netflix’s popular show are dating in real life and practising social distancing together. The couple showed their support to healthcare workers fighting against the coronavirus by applauding their efforts.

Maria Pedraza & Jaime Lorente clap for healthcare workers in Madrid

According to an entertainment portal, both Maria Pedraza and Jaime Lorente were spotted clapping from the balcony of their house in Madrid, Spain. The two reportedly began dating in 2018 after the premiere of the series Money Heist. The two also appeared in another show on Netflix titled Elite. The show revolved around the lives of students who work things out at a fictional high school full of elite members.

Several celebrities all around the world are trying to do their best to help those in need. While some celebrities are helping the underprivileged, some have been helping the front line workers. Many celebrities have donated huge amounts and food supplies to those in need during these times.

The world has been fighting the Coronavirus and many instances of people being appreciated have come forth which often work as a ray of sunshine. In a similar manner, Maria Pedraza and Jaime Lorente also showed their support to the Spanish health care workers by applauding them while still maintaining social distancing measures.

On the professional front, Maria and Jaime Lorente's Elite series came back with an amazing fourth season and was met with an amazing response from the audience. It was reported by Netflix that the series left the Tiger King Docuseries behind in terms of viewership amid the lockdown. Something similar occurred when the Money Heist series came back with another season and fans of the show flooded the streaming platform. Netflix reported that a staggering amount of 65 million households watched the show.

