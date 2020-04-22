'Money Heist' Beats 'Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, And Madness' In Viewership, Read More

Due to the Coronavirus lockdown, people across the globe are binge-watching various movies and web series on streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar, etc. to keep themselves entertained. According to recent reports, because of the Coronavirus lockdown, Netflix is attracting subscribers from everywhere. The streaming platform is getting a lot of attention because of two of its latest popular shows like Money Heist and Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness.

Money Heist surpasses the viewership of Tiger King: Murder

As the fans of Money Heist were eagerly waiting for the fresh season of the Spanish drama series, after it finally arrived, people all over the world started binge-watching the entire season. Reportedly, a number of subscribers also watched the previous season of Money Heist.

According to Netflix's report, within the first four weeks of Money Heist Part 4, about 65 million subscribers watched the show. Part 4 of the Spanish language released on April 13.

On the other hand, in the quarterly earnings reports, Netflix mentioned that 64 million member accounts watched the Tiger King documentary miniseries which is based on the life of zookeeper Joe Exotic in the first four weeks itself. Reportedly, within the first 10 days of its release, approximately 34 million subscribers watched the documentary for at least a few minutes, which is why it turned out to be one of the most-watched Netflix shows.

However, because of Money Heist, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness was left behind in terms of viewership amidst the Coronaviurus lockdown. Reportedly, Netflix has gained a number of subscribers this year due to the lockdown.

According to various reports, Netflix's revenue has increased to $5.76 billion. Which means, it is more than 27% of the revenue compared to the same time of the year in 2019. Reportedly, the profits have doubled from $344 million in the first quarter of 2019 to $709 million in 2020.

