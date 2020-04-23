'Money Heist's' Ajay Jethi AKA Shakir Reveals His Favourite Characters From The Thriller

The Netflix Original Money Heist season 4 has driven the audience crazy ever since the makers released it on April 3, 2020. The Spanish thriller has successfully managed to keep the audience glued to their screens amidst the COVID-19 outbreak. Meanwhile, Netflix also believes that by the end of April, Money Heist will successfully manage to garner a whopping viewership of more than 65 million, making it the most-watched show of 2020. Recently, an online portal interviewed Ajay Jethi, who essays the role of Shakir, a Pakistani hacker, in Money Heist season 4.

Ajay Jethi revealed his favourite characters from Money Heist season 4

Ajay Jethi is the only Indian who was roped in to play the role of Shakir, a Pakistani hacker, in the Netflix Original Money Heist season 4. Ever since the show premiered on Netflix, Jethi has become the talk of the town because of his performance in the Spanish thriller. However, an online portal recently got in touch with the actor wherein he spilled the beans about his favourite character from the show and working with Nairobi, aka Alba Flores before Money Heist.

When asked about his favourite character from Money Heist, Ajay Jethi's pick was no different than the majority as the actor stated that he likes Professor's character because he is very intriguing. Furthermore, he also stated that apart from Professor, he also likes Heinskin and Berlin, and then Raquel and Nairobi. Later, Jethi also opened up about working with Alba Flores (Nairobi) before. He stated that he has worked with Flores earlier in the Spanish film Vicente Ferrer, 4-5 years back, and further revealed that it was shot in Bengaluru, India.

When asked about the overwhelming response from the audience, Jethi stated that on April 4, before he could ask any of his friends, he saw hashtags and messages from India and Pakistan for Shakir. He also added saying that is when he realised that the character has been received well by the audience. Check out the trailer of Money Heist season 4 below:

