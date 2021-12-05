'Money Heist's Tokyo Gets Emotional In Her Tribute To The Show; Shares Pics With Professor

Money Heist season 5 volume 2 recently hit the screens of Netflix and created a massive buzz among the fans. As the season was supposed to be the final season of the show, the cast member, Ursula Corbero recently penned an emotional note for her Money Heist co-star, Alvaro Morte as the show ended.

Money Heist is a popular Spanish heist crime drama series that revolves around two heists led by The Professor on the Royal Mint of Spain, and on the Bank of Spain. The show has been garnering immense love and appreciation from fans all over the world.

Tokyo's tribute to The Professor

Money Heist's Tokyo, Ursula Corbero, recently took to her official Instagram handle and posted a series of pictures in which she shared glimpses of her character, Tokyo, sharing an emotional moment with The Professor. In the first two ones, they can be seen lovingly hugging each other. While in the next two ones, she added beautiful pictures in which they were seen gazing into each other's eyes. In the caption, she stated how she could not believe all the amazing things La Casa de Papel brought her and thanked everyone while stating how grateful she was. The caption read, "I still can’t believe all the amazing things LCDP has brought me. I feel grateful, thank you so much guys" (sic)

Many fans took to Ursula Corbero's Instagram and dropped in hearts and heat-eyed emojis in the comments to depict how emotional they became by seeing Tokyo and Professor's pictures while many of them stated how beautiful they looked together. Some fans also expressed their sadness on Tokyo's end in the series by dropping sad face emojis in the comments section. Take a look at some of the fans' reactions to Ursula Corbero's latest Instagram post.

Money Heist cast

The entire cast of the Netflix series has earned a massive fan following from all over the world as the show is gaining tons of appreciation. Some of the lead cast members include Úrsula Corberó as Silene Oliveira (Tokyo), Álvaro Morte as Sergio Marquina (The Professor) / Salvador "Salva" Martín, Itziar Ituño as Raquel Murillo (Lisbon), Paco Tous as Agustín Ramos, Pedro Alonso as Andrés de Fonollosa (Berlin), Miguel Herrán as Aníbal Cortés (Rio), Jaime Lorente as Ricardo / Daniel Ramos (Denver), Esther Acebo as Mónica Gaztambide (Stockholm) and many more.

Image: Instagram/@ursulolita