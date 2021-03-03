Monica Dogra Reveals Her Personal Life Events 'helped' Her Play Peeplika Naturally

Actor and musician Monica Dogra will soon be seen in a web series The Married Woman. The trailer of the upcoming series depicts that accepting forms of love irrespective of social constructs does not come easy to many people. Monica Dogra recently opened up about what drew her close to the character and the script and how she got into the skin of the character.

Monica Dogra talks about her character in 'The Married Woman'

In an interview with Vogue, Monica stated that incidents from her real life helped her with her character well. The actor told the media portal that the role of Peeplika in many ways came naturally to her. She explained that a lot of what Peeplika as a character goes through in the show are experiences she has lived in her personal life.

Monica Dogra revealed that having been estranged from her mother for many years were among those experiences. The actor further told the portal that having been some who growing up broke the roles unintentionally, she identifies herself as someone who follows her heart. Dogra stated that from the choices she makes as an actor or as a musician, it shows that she is someone who operates from her heart more than her head.

Monica Dogra further told the portal that she has never really gone mainstream and has always done things that took risks. The actor admits that often those risks did not lead to rewards. However, for her, that led to the reward of the role she landed up in her upcoming series. The actor regards this role truly as a “dream come true” and stated further that it is the role of a lifetime.

Reportedly, she also feels that The Married Woman is a show that is very sensitive and beautifully done. Reportedly, when she read the script, she was just sold on the fact that this story is such a nuanced and beautiful story. She felt that it was an important story to tell.

The Married Woman's release date and cast details

The Married Woman is adapted from the acclaimed book by Manju Kapur with the same title. The cast of the series includes Ridhi Dogra, Suhaas Ahuja, Rahul Vohra and Monica Dogra. The web series will be available to stream on ATLBalaji and Zee5 from March 8th, 2021.

Monica Dogra's shows

Monica Dogra has been featured in Rock On!! Dhobi Ghat, David, Teraa Surroor, Relapse and The Spectacular Jihad of Taz Rahim. Monica Dogra's latest works include What Are The Odds, in which she starred opposite Abhay Deol.

