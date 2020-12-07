Morgan Wallen Makes Fun Of Self On 'SNL' For Not Following COVID Protocols Earlier

In the recent episode of Saturday Night Live, country singer Morgan Wallen was seen mocking himself for not following COVID-19 protocols earlier. The singer made his SNL debut on December 5th even though he was scheduled to make an appearance on the show back in October this year. Apparently, he was spotted partying with people without a mask very close to his scheduled appearance on SNL.

Social media users circulated images of Morgan from the party and in one of them he was seen not maintaining social distance either. The netizens condemned his actions and the show makers decided to not allow him on the show.

Morgan Wallen on SNL last night

During the recent telecast of SNL, Morgan debuted as the musical guest and fans were surprised to see him perform a sketch about his own COVID-19 controversy. In the sketch, two characters, played by Browen Yang and Jason Bateman appeared as the “future selves of Morgan” to warn him about his decisions at the bar. Here is how the conversation went between Bateman and Morgan on the sketch:

Jason Bateman tells Morhan: I am you from the future and I came back here to stop you from partying tonight. Someone's gonna post a video of you ignoring COVID protocols, and the whole internet is gonna freak out. Once people hear about the party, you're in big trouble man. You're going to get kicked off Saturday Night Live. Morgan replies: Nah, nah, nah. (Creator) Lorne [Michaels] would never do that. Bateman: The execs at NBC, they're going to force his hand, bro.

Morgan Wallen had apologised

After the incident, Morgan Wallen had apologised to everyone on social media. He had taken to Instagram and had said, "I'd like to apologize to SNL, to my fans, to my team, for bringing me these opportunities. I let them down. I wish I could've made country music and my fans proud but I respect the decision once again. On a more personal note, I think I have some growing up to do. I think I've lost myself a little bit. I've tried to find joy in the wrong places. I don't know. It's left me with less joy, so I'm going to go try to work on that. I'm going to take a step back from the spotlight for a little while and go work on myself."

