Morgan Wallen's Net Worth Details Will Leave You Stunned; Here Are The Details

Morgan Wallen is an American country music singer and songwriter, who kickstarted his career in music in 2014. The singer was recently involved in a controversy, after which he was suspended from his record label for an indefinite period. A number of netizens have been trend searching the net worth of Morgan Wallen. Here is information about Morgan Wallen's net worth and more, read on.

Morgan Wallen net worth 2021

As per a report in the media portal Celebnetworths.com, Morgan Wallen’s net worth is estimated at $ 2.5 million. When this amount is converted to Indian Rupees, it equals to a sum of over Rs 18 crores.

The major source of income for Morgan Wallen is through his career in music. Not only does he records songs for solo albums, but he has also collaborated with many singers over the years and has gained positive reviews. Moreover, he charges money for appearing in events and ceremonies.

Morgan Wallen's Age

Born on May 13th, 1993, Morgan Wallen is 27 years of age.

Latest album: Dangerous: The Double Album

Morgan Wallen recently released his sophomore album, titled Dangerous: The Double Album. The album has been maintained a position at the top of the Billboard 200 chart in its third consecutive week. Moreover, the said album has broken several streaming records, including besting the recent release from country star Luke Combs.

Controversy

On Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021, media portal TMZ published a video of Wallen yelling profanities and a racial slur as he stood outside a home in Nashville, Tennessee. Following the controversial video release, Big Loud Records have suspended Wallen’s contract indefinitely. Moreover, Republic Records, which Wallen is co-signed to, stated that it agreed with Big Loud’s decision and that such behaviour will not be tolerated.

Apology

Morgan Wallen in a statement to the same media portal admitted how embarrassed and sorry he is. The singer told the media portal that he used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur, which he wishes he could take back. He further stated that there are no excuses and he wants to sincerely apologize for using the hurtful word and that he promises to do better.

(DISCLAIMER: The above information about Morgan Wallen's income and net worth is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

