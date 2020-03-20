Movierulz Leaks 'Special Ops' Web Series Download

The issue of piracy in India has been a concern for the filmmakers for quite some time. The most commonly used website for illegal download of Bollywood films, TV series, and web series has been Movierulz and Tamilrockers. The two sites are known to get the pirated version of most films out within just a few hours of their release. The latest creative piece to fall prey to the website Movierulz has been the Hotstar original, Special Ops. Movierulz has added the option "Special Ops download all episodes" on their official website. They have gathered content which has a copyright certificate and have used it to their benefit. This is expected to badly affect the earnings of Special Ops.

About Special Ops

Special Ops is the latest action-thriller web series which has been creating quite some buzz amongst the fans all around the country. The series revolves around an official of the Research and Analysis Wing breaking down the occurrence of a terrorist attack and figuring out what the following sequence of events is expected to be. The series has been directed by Neeraj Panday who has also contributed to the story of the series. Special Ops stars actors like Kay Kay Menon, Karan Ashar, and Rajat Kaul in pivotal roles. The show can be watched on Hotstar VIP which also has the Special Ops download option. Have a look at a glimpse from the series here:

Special Ops reviews

The reviews for the series Special Ops have been pouring in ever since its release on March 17. Most of the reviews have been in favour of the series as people can be seen talking about how the series gave them goosebumps and chills in certain parts. The audience has also been expressing their appreciation for Kay Kay Menon as he impresses with this piece.

What a magical series #SpecialOps is, i got goosebumps during watching this, completely adorable — Shanaya (@shanayajoshi21) March 19, 2020

WOW🔥🔥🔥 @neerajpofficial just one word INEFFABLE.

Best series ever watched. Kudos to Kay Kay Menon. #SpecialOps — Prashant yeole (@pryeolecvl) March 19, 2020

#SpecialOps is a true companion of #TheFamilyMan series

One of the finest web series from India#KayKayMenon is the most underrated actor of Bollywood . he deserves more!! @neerajpofficial is back in form pic.twitter.com/9IHf2GdzNh — Yuvraj Digvijay (@RoyaLMaverick_) March 19, 2020



DISCLAIMER - Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.

