Movierulz Leaks Asur Web Series Download

Voot Select’s latest web series Asur is a crime thriller that brings two different worlds together. The less explored area of forensic science comes face to face with India’s deep-rooted beliefs in mythology. Starring Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti in the lead roles, this show has garnered a positive response for its storyline and the actors’ performances. Besides the leading characters, the Voot Select’s show also features Ridhi Dogra, Anupriya Goenka, Amey Wagh and Sharib Hashmi in pivotal roles. Helmed by Oni Sen, Asur can be watched in English as well as Hindi. Read on to know more about Asur web series:

Unfortunately, Asur has been leaked online by different pirated sites. As per reports, the show is available online to download on Movierulz. It is not recommended to download the show from pirated sites as it is illegal and might land you in legal problems. Here are details regarding how to legally watch/download Asur.

Asur web series download

Asur web series is streaming online on Voot Select. To watch it for free, the platform provides a free trial for 14 days after you register for the same. You can also explore other web series and movies besides Asur.

Asur review

Asur revolves around a serial killer. The show has garnered mostly positive reviews for its unique storyline which juggles with science and mythology. Opening in two different timelines, it has managed to keep the audience glued to the screens. Moreover, it is currently rated 9.3 on IMDb.

DISCLAIMER: Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.

