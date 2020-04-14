Movierulz Leaks 'Ek Thi Begum' Web Series For Online Download

The problem of piracy in India has been a concern for the filmmakers. The most generally used website for illegal downloads of Bollywood films, TV series, and web series has been Movierulz and Tamilrockers. They are known to distribute copyright material. The Tamilrockers website allows the user to download numerous pirated content online. It also allows its visitors to download anything with the help of torrent files. With leaks like these, the makers and creators of the movie have to suffer great damage.

These two sites, Movierulz and Tamilrockers are known to get the pirated version of most films out within just a few hours or a day of their release. The latest creative piece that this website targeted and Movierulz has been the MX original, Ek Thi Begum web series. Movierulz has added the option "Ek Thi Begum web series download all episodes" on their official website. They have gathered and opened the EK Thi Begum web series' pirated content which has a copyright certificate and which they have used it to their benefit. This is expected to badly affect the earnings of Ek Thi Begum web series makers.

Movierulz has leaked the crime-thriller web series 'Ek Thi Begum'

About Ek Thi Begum web series

Ek Thi Begum is an MX original series directed by Sachin Darekar. It is a crime thriller set in the 1980s when Mumbai was named as Bombay. The story of the underworld epic web series revolves around the life of a woman who was once a begum. The crime-thriller saga released on April 8, 2020. The Ek Thi Begum web series consists of 14 episodes in all. The Ek Thi Begum cast involves Ankit Mohan, Anuja Sathe, Abhijeet Chavan, and Ajay Gehi in the pivotal roles.

DISCLAIMER - Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.

