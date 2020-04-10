Movierulz, TamilRockers Leak 'Chal Mera Putt 2' Full Movie Online For Download

Tamilrockers has done it again. The website has once again surprised the internet users by leaking Janjot Singh’s 'Chal Mera Putt 2’. As per reports, known as one of the most notorious websites to distribute copyright material, the Tamilrockers page allows the user to download numerous HD and dubbed movies online. It allows visitors to download anything with the help of torrent files. With leaks like these, the makers and creators of the movie have to suffer great damage.

Tamilrockers does it again, this time leaks Janjot Singh’s 'Chal Mera Putt 2’

About the movie: ‘Chal Mera Putt 2’

‘Chal Mera Putt 2’ is a Janjot Singh's directorial and written by Rakesh Dhawan. The lead roles of the film, ‘Chal Mera Putt 2’ are Amrinder Gill, Simi Chahal, Nasir Chinvoti, and Garry Sandhu. The story of the movie is all about 'Friendship and Love' between two illegal immigrants and they face many challenges further. The movie also portrays that when it comes to the struggle of life, there is no border and limits that can separate two human hearts and their love which is deep inside their heart for each other.

This Punjabi drama hit the theatres on 13 March 2020. The movie, ‘Chal Mera Putt 2’ is produced by Karaj Gill and Munish Sahni. Music of the film is given by Dr Zeus and Gurshabad Singh. This Janjot Singh’s directorial is the second installment in the series of 'Chal Mera Putt', the first one was released in the year 2019.

Efforts taken to curb the leaks by Tamilrockers

DMCA and other governing bodies/authorities have been trying hard to curb down the piracy wave in the country. However, all their efforts seem to be going in vain as sites such as Tamilrockers and Movierulz keep on emerging every day. The piracy scene has also seen growth due to increased usage of torrents. Torrents constitute a significant source of piracy which aids people worldwide to download pirated versions of games, software, films, television series, songs and much more.

DISCLAIMER

Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.

