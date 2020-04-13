Ek Thi Begum Cast: From Anuja Sathe To Ankit Mohan; List Of Lead Roles In The Crime Series

Ek Thi Begum is an MX original series helmed by Sachin Darekar. The crime thriller is set in the 1980s when Mumbai was called Bombay. The underworld saga revolves around the life of a woman who was once a begum. Released on April 8, 2020, the Ek Thi Begum series consists of 14 episodes. Here is everything that you need to know about the Ek Thi Begum cast. Read on to know more about it.

Ek Thi Begum Cast

Ankit Mohan as Zaheer Bhatkar

Ek Thi Begum cast features Ankit Mohan essaying the role of Zaheer Bhatkar. Zaheer is a confidante of the underworld don who refuses to smuggle drugs in Bombay and also stops everyone who tries to do it. Zaheer who is soon going to become a father, promises his wife he is leaving the profession. However, in the end, he gets killed by a police officer.

Anuja Sathe as Ashraf Bhatkar aka Sapna

Ek Thi Begum cast sees Anuja Sathe playing the character of Ashraf Bhatkar aka Sapna. Ashraf is Zaheer’s wife who is pregnant. However, after her husband gets killed by the don she tries to lodge police against. Hurt by the cruel world who couldn’t punish her husband’s murderers, Ashraf goes on a journey to seek revenge and changes her identity as Sapna. One by one, she kills all her husband’s murderers. Hence the title of the series is Ek Thi Begum.

Abhijeet Chavan as Inspector Tawde

Ek Thi Begum cast has Abhijeet Chavan essaying the role of Inspector Tawde. In Ek Thi Begum series, Tawde kills Zaheer. When Ashraf tries to lodge a police complaint, Tawde can be seen reciting her how he killed her husband. In the trailer, Tawde tells Ashraf that he kept a gun on her husband’s head and pulled the trigger.

Ajay Gehi as Maqsood

Ek Thi Begum cast features Ajay Gehi as Maqsood. Maqsood is the underworld don who is managing everything. To smuggle drugs, he orders to kill his confidante Zaheer. Maqsood is Sapna’s aka Ashraf’s last target. Killing him would avenge her husband’s death.

