Movierulz Leak 'Panchayat' Web Series For Download | Details

The problem of piracy in India has been a concern for many filmmakers. The most commonly used website for illegal download of Bollywood films, TV series, and web series has been Movierulz and Tamilrockers. Reportedly, these websites are notorious for distributing copyright material. Movierulz allows the user to download numerous pirated contents online. It also allows its visitors to download anything with the help of torrent files. With leaks like these, the makers and creators of the movie have to suffer great damage.

These two sites, Movierulz and Tamilrockers are known to get the pirated version of most films out within just a few hours or a day of their release. The latest creative piece that this Movierulz website has targeted is the Amazon Prime’s original, Panchayat web series. Movierulz has added the option "Panchayat web series download all episodes" on their official website. They have gathered and opened the Panchayat web series's pirated content which has a copyright certificate and which they have used to their benefit. This is expected to badly affect the earnings of Panchayat web series makers.

Movierulz does it again, this time the piracy website releases comedy-drama web series 'Panchayat'

About Panchayat web series

After releasing the show globally on April 3, Panchayat, the Amazon Prime’s web series has been a trending matter. The show which is available in the OTT streaming platform, Amazon Prime, is the creation of ‘The Viral Fever’. It as some of the renowned faces from their previous video collaborations.

The ‘Panchayat’ web series cast includes Jitendra Kumar and Neena Gupta in lead roles along with Raghubir Yadav in an essential one. The story of the show revolves around a man named, Abhishek Tripathi and his life after he takes up a government job as the secretary or typically called as ‘Sachiv’, as the villagers call him. He is appointed as the Sachiv of the Phullera village Panchayat in Uttar Pradesh.

Fan Reviews on Panchayat Web Series

Just finished binging #Panchayat . @TheViralFever- I am watching a relaxed and beautiful story after a long time.What a beautiful concept in a rural background! My favorite one is episode-5 -Computer Nahi Monitor.@Neenagupta001 @StephenPoppins 👏🏾 — Pawankumar Hegde (@pavanhegde) April 3, 2020

Just finished watch #Panchayat what and amazing show by @TheViralFever, simple, sweet and sober, amazing acting by @Farjigulzar and the rest of the cast. Should be a on your watchlist they quarantine season for sure. — Rajat Ghai (@baba_kabira) April 3, 2020

#Panchayat is beautiful, very well shot, very good direction, sunder writing, and lovey performance. One of the best background scores I heard. A must watch. #PanchayatOnPrime @PrimeVideo — Manav kaul (@Manavkaul19) April 4, 2020

Just watched #PanchayatOnPrime

Want to say that this showed the real rural India & also the struggling of a city grown village boy who wants to have high achievement

Aur haan "College placements se toh acha hai sarkari naukri karna"😅

Music by our own @AnuraagPsychaea is amazing pic.twitter.com/frarukqiKS — Kumar Pratishnu Deka (@pratishnu) April 4, 2020

Finished #Panchayat & it’s a well constructed drama. Putting a simple characteristic with quality dialogue writing, the screenplay is a pure winner. Jeetendra shines as Abhishek and Raghubir Yadav & Chandan Roy put an amazing show. Neena Gupta was icing on cake. @TheViralFever pic.twitter.com/kLhCMH0QYz — CHARLIE (@CharlieGulshan) April 3, 2020

DISCLAIMER - Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.

