Movierulz Torrent Website Leaks 'The Half Of It' For Download | Details

Movierulz and Tamilrockers have become the most widely used website for illegal downloads of Bollywood movies, TV shows, and web series in India. They are known for distributing copyright content illegally. The website of Tamilrockers lets the user access various pirated content online. It also lets its guests download something using torrent files. For leaks like these, the film's producers and creators will suffer a great loss.

Movierulz and Tamilrockers are among the many sites that are known to release the pirated version of most movies in just a few hours or a day. Recently, Movierulz managed to leak one of the much-anticipated films, The Half of It on their website within 2 days of its release. Written and directed by Alice Wu. The Half of It is a Netflix original film that released on May 1, 2020. Piracy site Movierulz illegally released this movie online in HD quality. Take a look at the official motion poster of the film.

Also read | Movierulz Leaks 'Ek Thi Begum' Web Series For Online Download

About The Half Of It

The film, The Half Of It stars Leah Lewis, Daniel Diemer, Alexxis Lemire, and Collin Chou in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around Shy, a timid Chinese-American, straight-A student finds herself helping the school jock woo the girl they both love secretly. Each one teaches the other about the essence of love in the process, as they find a connection in the most unlikely places. Watch the trailer here.

Also read | Movierulz, TamilRockers Leaks My Spy Full Movie Online For Download

According to media reports, Over the years, Tamilrockers have received numerous court orders due to their frequent film leaks. The Madras High Court has also limited the platform in relation to many piracy cases. Nonetheless, somehow Tamilrockers still managed to use proxy websites to continue their ongoing saga of infamous film leaks.

Also read | TamilRockers, Movierulz Leak 'The Invisible Man' Full Movie Online For Download

Also read | Movierulz And Tamilrockers Leak Walter Full Movie Online For Download

DISCLAIMER - Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.