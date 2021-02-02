Movies To Watch On Netflix In February; 'To All The Boys', 'Inception' And More

While most of the world is still fighting the pandemic, people are staying home in order to reduce the risk of infection. The home quarantine has made most of us dependant on streaming websites for our daily dose of entertainment and not just web-series, but a lot of mainstream films have also decided to ditch the silver screen and release on streaming sites, to cater to a larger audience. A lot of viewers are always wondering what to binge-watch next, so here is a list of Netflix Feb watchlist.

Movies to watch on Netflix in February

February 1, 2021

The Man From U.N.C.L.E

Crazy, Stupid, Love

Inception

The Lucky One

Think Like A Man

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

The Bounty Hunter

I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer

February 4, 2021

Insidious Chapter 2

Hancock

Insidious Chapter 3

February 5, 2021

Malcolm and Marie

Doob (No Bed of Roses)

February 10, 2021

News of the World

February 12, 2021

To All The Boys I've Loved Before: Always and Forever

February 15, 2021

Anacondas: The Hunt for the Blood Orchid

Web Series to watch on Netflix in February

February 2, 2021

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready Season 2

February 4, 2021

Riverdale Season 5, Episode 3

February 7, 2021

The Blacklist Season 8, Episode 5

February 10, 2021

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7

February 11, 2021

Riverdale Season 5, Episode 4

February 14, 2021

The Blacklist Season 8, Episode 6

The Big Day: Collection 1

