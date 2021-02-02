What Time Does Firefly Lane Release On Netflix? Know All About The Show

The American drama series Firefly Lane has been making headlines as the show is inching closer to its Netflix release. Created by Maggie Friedman, the show is based on the novel which goes by the same name, written by Kristin Hannah. The drama series stars Katherine Heigl in the lead role as Tully Hart and has a cast of some really talented actors. Find out what time does Firefly Lane release on Netflix.

Read | What time does 'Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready' season 2 release on Netflix?

What time does Firefly Lane release on Netflix?

Firefly Lane release date on Netflix is February 3, 2021. Like all other Netflix shows the series will be released at 12:00 AM PT, or 3:00 AM ET. Season 1 of the show will have 10 episodes all of which will be released on the platform at the same time. Viewers in the UK will be able to watch the show on 8:00 AM, BST. Australian viewers will be able to access the show at 7:01 PM.

Firefly Lane movie on Netflix: Get to know the cast

According to Netflix, 42-year-old actor Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke star respectively as Tully Hart and Kate Mularkey, ‘odd-couple’ best friends at high school and beyond. Other cast members include Beau Garrett, Roan Curtis as Young Kate and Ali Skovbye as Young Tully. The trailer for the show was released in December 2020.

Read | What time does 'Mighty Express' season 2 release on Netflix? See details here

Firefly Lane: The Premise

The story of Firefly Lane begins in 1974 when both friends are teenagers, introvert Kate Mularkey is shocked when the coolest girl in school, Tully Hart, moves in across the street. The pair strikes up a friendship. As they grow up, Tully, who has never gotten over her mother leaving the family home, begins using men and then a high-stakes career to sustain her need for approval.

However, when she takes a moment to pause and look around her, she finds that in reality, she is very lonely. Meanwhile, all Kate wants is a family, and is determined to settle down. But, when she is granted her wish, she begins envying the jet-setting lifestyle that Tully now leads. Together the duo experiences the highs and lows of life, love and their friendship.

Read | Where to watch 'Not Evil Just Wrong'? Is it available on Netflix?

Katherine Heigl's stunning career

The 42-year-old actor has had a glamourous career filled with some really interesting roles. According to her IMDb page, she starred as Izzie Stevens on the ABC television medical drama Grey's Anatomy, between 2005 and 2010. It was a role that brought her recognition and accolades, including the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in 2007. She has appeared in main roles in the films Knocked Up (2007), 27 Dresses (2008), The Ugly Truth (2009), Killers (2010), Life As We Know It (2010), The Big Wedding (2013), and Unforgettable (2017). Heigl also had a main role in the final two seasons of the USA Network series Suits (2018–2019).

Read | If you loved watching Netflix's 'The Dig', here's what you must watch next

Source: Katherine Heigl (Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.