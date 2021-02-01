What Time Does 'Kid Cosmic', 'Powerpuff Girls' Creator's New Series Release On Netflix?

Kid Cosmic is an upcoming retro animated series based on the Powerpuff Girls creator Craig McCracken's comic strip. The series follows the life of a clumsy boy named Kid who aspires to become a hero but finds out that he's not very good at it. The visual of the show is unlike any other animated Netflix shows as Kid Cosmic follows 2D animation and includes hand-drawn retro illustrations. What time does Kid Cosmic release on Netflix and what to expect?

What time does Kid Cosmic release on Netflix India?

The comedy-action show is all ready to premiere tomorrow on February 3, 2021, in India. Whereas, Kid Cosmic release time is February 2, 2021. As seen from the trailer, the show is expected to be a slapstick comedy as the titular character heads off on his misadventures to save his town from alien attacks. His dreams of being a superhero come true when he discovers 5 Cosmic Stones of Power in a wrecked spaceship, giving it an Avenger parody.

And so, he assembles a team of five that includes the teleporting leader Jo, a multiplying Grandpa, a Giant little girl and a pet cat who can predict the future. Though they're good guys, they're excruciatingly bad at what they do, forming the premise of the story. And just like any kids movie, Kid Cosmic has its own moral of the story that attempts to explain through the misfit characters that you don't need superpowers to be a hero.

The series features popular voice actors Jack Fisher (Kid); Amanda C Miller (Jo); Keith Ferguson (Papa G); Tom Kenny (Chuck); and Fred Tatasciore (Tuna Sandwich) and is created by Craig McCracken. Kid Cosmic was announced in early 2018 and was slated to release in 2020 but with the pandemic, the show was pushed off to next year. Though marketed as a kid's show, the series expects to garner viewership from all age groups as its core essence lies in revisiting the 80s and 90s classics like The Adventures of Tintin and Dennis the Menace, whose primary audience has already grown now. Watch the trailer here:

