Moviesflix Leaks The Film 'Virgin Bhanupriya' This Time! The Movie Stars Urvashi Rautela

Moviesflix is one of the most notorious and infamous torrent websites in India. Similar to Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla, and Movierulz, Moviesflix has leaked several movies, TV shows, and web series as soon as they premiere in theatres or OTT. These websites leak copyrighted content online illegally. Watching the movies from these websites actually causes a huge loss to the makers of a film or series.

Recently a website called Movierulz recently had even released the Netflix's popular German science fiction thriller show Dark. Even a website named Filmyzilla had leaked a web series starring Abhishek Bachchan called Breath: Into The Shadows. Read on to know more about the recently leaked movie starring Urvashi Rautela and Gautam Gulati called Virgin Bhanupriya. The movie was leaked on the site named Moviesflix.

Virgin Bhanupriya movie on Zee 5

The Urvashi Rautela starring movie can now be seen on Zee5. The film Virgin Bhanupriya aired yesterday on July 16 at the OTT platform Zee 5. It stars Hate Story 4 actor Urvashi Rautela and Gautam Gulati in the lead roles. The movie is directed by Ajay Lohan and produced by Shreyans Mahendra Dhariwal. It is a family comedy-drama that will explore the relationship between young people and their families. It also features actors like Archana Puran Singh, Delnaaz Irani, Rajiv Gupta, and Brijendra Kala, Niki Aneja Walia, and Rumana Molla in supporting roles in the movie.

How to watch Urvashi Rautela starrer Virgin Bhanupriya

The movie can be watched on the OTT platform Zee 5. The movie is said to be garnering mixed reviews from the audience post its release yesterday. While having a candid chat with a leading entertainment daily, lead actor of the movie, Urvashi Rautela said that it is both drama and comedy. The movie is one of those concepts that the current and young generation will relate to. It is a family comedy movie that explores the relationship between the family and the youth. Urvashi Rautela also added that her look in Virgin Bhanupriya is also "completely youthful, like that of a college-going girl".

DISCLAIMER - Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.

Promo Image courtesy: Urvashi Rautela Instagram

