Torrent Website Khatrimaza Leaks 'Mafia' Web-Series For Download

The streaming platform, Zee5 Original, released the mystery-thriller series Mafia, on July 10. Although, the Indian video-on-demand service, Zee5 allows users to browse content on its platform free of cost; the illegal torrent website Khatrimaza leaked the Mafia series on its platform. However, some of the premium content on Zee5 Original is chargeable. Khatrimaza allows you to do a Mafia web series download on various devices like computers, laptops, tablets, smartphones and the like.

About Khatrimaza:

The Khatrimaza torrent website provides pirated content to users and allows them to access content like latest Hollywood and Bollywood movies, television shows, and web series free of cost. It also promotes piracy in the United States of America. Khatrimaza is an illegal website and is banned by the Government. The streaming portal had started operations a few years back and has become quite popular since then. While its official website is khatrimaza.pink, users can also download the Khatrimaza Movies Android application on their devices.

Mafia Zee5:

Although the web series is available on Zee5 original, you can do the Mafia full web series download on torrent websites like Khatrimaza. Mafia is a mystery-thriller series which revolves around 6 friends who reunite in Madhupur jungle to celebrate a friend’s bachelor party. The 6 friends reunite after 5 years of college. However, things start to get ugly in the Madhupur jungle, when the characters are confronted with their horrible past. Mafia web series features the ordeals faced by the characters and their attempts to solve the various problems.

The 8 episode web series was released on July 10, 2020. The show features actors like Namit Das, Tanmay Dhanania, Isha M Saha, and Anindita Bose in the lead roles. Namit Das was recently seen in Sushmita Sen’s crime drama series, Arya. Further, the actor was greatly acclaimed for his role in Arya. Mafia is directed by Birsa Dasgupta and produced by Parambrata Chatterjee. You can check out the trailer of Mafia web series here:

Disclaimer – Republic World does not aim to promote or condone piracy in any way. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered as a severe offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This page aims to inform the general public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you not to promote or engage in piracy in any form.

Promo Image Source: Namit Das' Instagram

