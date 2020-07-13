Filmyzilla Leaks 'Breathe: Into The Shadows' Web-series To Watch Online And Download

Recently, OTT platform Amazon Prime Video released a new suspense-thriller series, Breath: Into The Shadow on its platform on July 10, 2020. However,the new show has fallen prey to online piracy. The show has been leaked on the piracy website, Filmyzilla. This leak is considered a major loss for the makers of Breath: Into The Shadow. Read further ahead to know more about Breathe: Into The Shadow web series.

Filmyzilla leaks Breathe: Into The Shadow

The web series featured Abhishek Bachchan and Amit Sadh in the lead characters of Breath: Into The Shadow. The Mayank Sharma-directorial also featured Nithya Menon, Resham Shrivardhan, and Ivana Kaur in the major roles. The Amazon Prime Video series is a thriller-drama. The series, which started streaming from July 10, has garnered a mixed response from the critics.

The plot of this web-series revolves around a Delhi-based couple and depicts how they are willing to compromise in order to get back their daughter who has been kidnapped and kept in a den for months. The 2018 Amazon Prime show, Breathe, helmed by the same director, Mayank Sharma, also revolved around the same concept of ‘how far will parents go to save their child’.

Now, as soon as Breath: Into The Shadow premiered on Amazon Prime, Filmyzilla leaked the web-series. Such an act creates a big issue for the makers as people who do not have a subscription to the OTT platform can opt to watch the film on the illegal site. What burdens the makers more is that other unlawful sites like YesMovies, FMovies, 123Movies, Filmywap, OnlinMoviesWatch are also following the step.

The last couple of years have seen an extreme level of increase in illegal releases of shows and websites by piracy sites. Many actors and industry insiders have been asking fans to not fall prey to such illegal practices. Additionally, DMCA and other regulatory authorities have been working to curb such illegal practices that have become rampant.

