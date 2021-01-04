Mr Faisu And Ruhi Singh's Upcoming Action Series 'Bang Baang' Poster Out Now

Bang Baang, featuring actors Mr Faisu and Ruhi Singh, has shared the poster of the upcoming TV series. The makers have revealed the lead characters of the show which will premiere on the OTT platform ALT Balaji. The teaser will be dropped tomorrow on January 5. Take a look at the poster of the action-packed series.

'Bang Baang' poster reveals lead characters played by Mr Faisu and Ruhi Singh

The makers of the ALT Balaji original series Bang Baang recently took to their social media handles to reveal the poster of Mr Faisu and Ruhi Singh. In the two posters that they revealed, Faisu and Ruhi are seen caught up in an action scene. The two are riding their bikes while helicopters are chasing them. Mr Faisu is also seen dodging the bullets of the enemy. Ruhi while riding the bike is see aiming at someone with a gun. Take a look at the Bang Baang poster here:

The official page of ALT Balaji has also revealed the Bang Baang cast and their character. They mentioned that Ruhi will be seen playing the role of Queen Meera who is a beauty with brains. They have also added that Meera is a diva who is also great at punching people. Further, they wrote, "Do not fear kyunki action ki queen Meera is here! Get ready for the biggest action thriller of the year!

In the second poster, the makers have revealed that Mr Faisu will be seen playing the role of Raghu. They have mentioned that the character is funny as his punchlines hit the floor before his punches. They added, "Dil aur gun dono yeh sirf zaroorat padne par karta hai istemaal, kyunki iska style hai sabse alag! Get ready for the biggest action thriller of the year!"

More about the Bang Baang cast

Mr Faisu is a popular social media star with a huge amount of followers on Tiktok back when the app wasn't banned in India. He will be seen alongside Ruhi Singh who is an actress-model and former Miss India. Ruhi was also previously seen in films like Calendar Girls and Ishq Forever. She made appearances in web series like Spotlight 2, Run Away Bride, and Anti Social Network. Ruhi has a huge fan following on social media and is trained in Martial arts according to a report in SpotboyE.

